Arrests made over potential death of crew member after ship collision in Sweden

The Swedish Maritime Administration confirmed one person is still missing at sea.

Katharine Hay
Monday 13 December 2021 16:33
Divers work on the capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP)
Divers work on the capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP)
(AP)

Two people have been arrested in connection with the suspected death of a crew member after British and Danish cargo ships collided off southern Sweden

It is understood the British-registered Scot Carrier was involved in a collision with the Danish ship Karin Hoej south of Ystad, close to the Danish island of Bornholm, on Monday at about 2.30am (GMT).

The Swedish Maritime Administration confirmed at 3pm that one person is still missing at sea.

The Swedish Prosecution Service (SPS) said two people, a British and a Croatian citizen, have been arrested on potential charges of causing the death of another person, gross negligence in maritime traffic and “gross sea drunkenness”.

British cargo ship Scot Carrier was involved in a collision with Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej, seen capsized in the background (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP)
(AP)

Recommended

The SPS confirmed the cause of the collision is unclear, and prosecutors are in the early stages of their investigation into what happened.

The Swedish Maritime Administration said the Danish cargo ship capsized after the collision and a major search mission, including a helicopter and ships, was carried out for two missing persons.

One of the missing crew members was found on board the towed ship Karin Hoej, but the other person is still missing.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in