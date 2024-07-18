Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Football club pays tribute to ex-player believed to have been murdered in Sweden

Welwyn Garden City FC has paid tribute to Juan Cifuentes, one of the two men thought to have been murdered.

George Thompson
Thursday 18 July 2024 10:18
Police in Sweden have launched a murder hunt after two bodies were found in a burnt-out car in Malmo (Oleksandr Prykhodko/Alamy/PA)
Police in Sweden have launched a murder hunt after two bodies were found in a burnt-out car in Malmo (Oleksandr Prykhodko/Alamy/PA)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A football club has paid tribute to one of the men believed to have been murdered in Sweden, after two bodies were found in a burned out car.

Juan Cifuentes and Farooq Abdulrazak, from north London, were reported missing by their families while on a business trip to Scandinavia.

Their families issued a plea for information, with fears they are the same two people whose bodies were found in a burned out car in an industrial area of Malmo, Sweden.

Juan was part of our double-winning squad in 2014-15. A very good player and great person

Welwyn Garden City FC

Welwyn Garden City FC has paid tribute to Mr Cifuentes, who used to play for the team, calling him a “great person”.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, a club spokesperson said: “Everyone at the club is saddened and shocked by the news yesterday of the passing of Juan Cifuentes.

“Juan was part of our double-winning squad in 2014-15. A very good player and great person.

“We send our condolences to all his family, friends and ex-teammates. RIP Juan.”

Swedish police said the victims were shot on Sunday, with the Toyota Rav4 then set on fire in an industrial area of the city in southern Sweden.

Police said they are still working to identify the bodies and have interviewed several witnesses.

According to Swedish national newspaper Aftonbladet, the car had been rented at Copenhagen airport by a British citizen before the driver and the passenger travelled across the Denmark-Sweden border and into the city of Malmo.

Laura Cifuentes, the sister of Mr Cifuentes, told The Sun on Wednesday that there’s “probably (a) 99% chance” that the bodies are her brother and Mr Abdulrazak.

But she said: “There’s no confirmation. There’s no confirmation that they’ve been shot. The bodies are still being identified.

“They were meant to return home and it was meant to be a short business trip.”

A Swedish police spokesman told the PA news agency on Wednesday: “The two people who were found dead in a burned out car on Sunday afternoon have not yet been identified.

“The bodies are being examined by forensic medicine. The incident is currently being investigated as a murder.

“Several witnesses have been interviewed and the police are interested in further observations and tips. If you have information that could be of interest to the police, call +46 77-114 14 00.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in