Football club pays tribute to ex-player believed to have been murdered in Sweden

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A football club has paid tribute to one of the men believed to have been murdered in Sweden, after two bodies were found in a burned out car.

Juan Cifuentes and Farooq Abdulrazak, from north London, were reported missing by their families while on a business trip to Scandinavia.

Their families issued a plea for information, with fears they are the same two people whose bodies were found in a burned out car in an industrial area of Malmo, Sweden.

Juan was part of our double-winning squad in 2014-15. A very good player and great person Welwyn Garden City FC

Welwyn Garden City FC has paid tribute to Mr Cifuentes, who used to play for the team, calling him a “great person”.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, a club spokesperson said: “Everyone at the club is saddened and shocked by the news yesterday of the passing of Juan Cifuentes.

“Juan was part of our double-winning squad in 2014-15. A very good player and great person.

“We send our condolences to all his family, friends and ex-teammates. RIP Juan.”

Swedish police said the victims were shot on Sunday, with the Toyota Rav4 then set on fire in an industrial area of the city in southern Sweden.

Police said they are still working to identify the bodies and have interviewed several witnesses.

According to Swedish national newspaper Aftonbladet, the car had been rented at Copenhagen airport by a British citizen before the driver and the passenger travelled across the Denmark-Sweden border and into the city of Malmo.

Laura Cifuentes, the sister of Mr Cifuentes, told The Sun on Wednesday that there’s “probably (a) 99% chance” that the bodies are her brother and Mr Abdulrazak.

But she said: “There’s no confirmation. There’s no confirmation that they’ve been shot. The bodies are still being identified.

“They were meant to return home and it was meant to be a short business trip.”

A Swedish police spokesman told the PA news agency on Wednesday: “The two people who were found dead in a burned out car on Sunday afternoon have not yet been identified.

“The bodies are being examined by forensic medicine. The incident is currently being investigated as a murder.

“Several witnesses have been interviewed and the police are interested in further observations and tips. If you have information that could be of interest to the police, call +46 77-114 14 00.”