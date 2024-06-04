Glastonbury announces full line-up ahead of gates opening later this month

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Glastonbury has announced its full line-up ahead of the festival opening its gates later this month, with Nigerian pop star Tems and indie rockers The Zutons among the acts added to the bill.

Pop star Dua Lipa, rock band Coldplay and American soul singer Sza were previously announced as this year’s headliners, while Canadian singer Shania Twain will play the coveted legends slot.

Scottish indie rockers The Snuts, Liverpudlian singer Jamie Webster, rock duo Soft Play and rising star Rachel Chinouriri are also among the acts who have been added to the line-up.

Tuesday’s announcement also included stage times for all the artists, talks and events that will be taking place across the festival, which will run from June 26 to 30.

Rock band Squeeze will open the Pyramid Stage on Friday at midday, followed by rising star Olivia Dean, K-pop group Seventeen and singer Paul Heaton.

Later on, PJ Harvey and LCD Soundsystem will warm up for Dua Lipa as she headlines the main stage on Friday night, which will be her Pyramid Stage debut.

Other highlights on Friday will include D-Block Europe and Idles playing the Other Stage, while Jungle top the bill on West Holts and Fontaines DC head up the Park Stage.

On Saturday, the main stage will welcome Nigerian singers Femi Kuti and Ayra Starr, followed by US ’80s chart-topper Cyndi Lauper and rock band Keane.

Mercury Prize winner Michael Kiwanuka and British rapper Little Simz will also play on the Pyramid Stage in the evening before Coldplay tops the bill.

It will mark the rock band’s first Pyramid Stage appearance since 2016 and will make them the first act to headline Glastonbury five times.

Meanwhile, on the Other Stage, the Saturday line-up includes Brit rising star winners The Last Dinner Party, US singer Camila Cabello and electronic duo Disclosure.

The main stage on the final day will open with a performance by Interlinked Ballet, with Seasick Steve and Paloma Faith set to take to the stage in the afternoon.

They will be followed by Twain who is expected to play her hits including Man! I Feel Like A Woman!, You’re Still The One and That Don’t Impress Me Much during the legends slot.

US singer and actress Janelle Monae and Nigerian singer Burna Boy will take over for the evening session before Sza closes out the Pyramid Stage with her hits including Saturn and Kill Bill.

Sunday will also see US star Avril Lavigne, Northern Irish band Two Door Cinema Club and US rock band The National perform on the Other Stage.

A number of slots across the schedule have been left as “TBA”, including a space at 6pm on Saturday on the Woodsies stage.

In previous years, acts such as the Foo Fighters, The Killers and Radiohead have surprised festival-goers in these secret slots.

The festival will also pay tribute to the late DJ Annie Nightingale, the first female presenter on BBC Radio 1, who died in January at the age of 83.

Her life will be celebrated with a special event across two stages at the Somerset festival on June 27 including a daytime celebration at The Glade stage, featuring King Of The Beats and Paper Dragon, before moving to the BBC Introducing stage for the evening festivities.