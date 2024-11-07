Taoiseach leads tributes to Kathleen Watkins after her death at 90

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The Taoiseach has led tributes to broadcaster, writer and musician Kathleen Watkins following her death at the age of 90.

Watkins was the first continuity announcer to appear on Telefis Eireann (later renamed RTE) when the station launched in 1961.

She was married to Gay Byrne, the long-time presenter of RTE’s flagship entertainment programme, The Late Late Show. Byrne died in November 2019.

Born in Saggart, outside Dublin, the broadcaster was also a talented harpist and folk singer and, in her later life, won acclaim for writing a series of children’s books on the adventures of Pigin the piglet.

Simon Harris said it was with “great sadness” that he learned of her death.

“Kathleen was a magnetic person with a warm and witty personality and presence, as well as her considerable artistic talent,” said the Taoiseach.

“She and her husband, Gay Byrne, were one of Ireland’s most famous couples and it was always obvious to see their devotion to each other and their family throughout their long and loving marriage.

“Whilst Gay Byrne is perhaps the most famous face RTE has ever produced, Kathleen will always be one of the first faces to appear on screen on RTE’s opening night.”

Mr Harris described her as “multi-talented” as he noted that the Pigin books have a special place in the bookcase in his home.

“To her daughters, Crona and Suzy, her grandchildren and wider circle of family, friends and colleagues, I am sorry for your loss,” he said.

In a statement to RTE, her family said they were “devastated” by her death.

They said she died peacefully on Thursday surrounded by her family at the Blackrock Clinic in Dublin.

Kevin Bakhurst, director general of RTE, said: “Kathleen Watkins was part of Ireland’s unique broadcasting history and, indeed, of RTE.

“She was among our first continuity announcers. She was an actor, a musician, and an author. And, of course, she was a presenter.”

Mr Bakhurst said Watkins would be fondly remembered as the presenter of RTE’s long running Faces and Places programme.

“Kathleen and Gay became the first couple of Irish broadcasting and in recent months and years, Kathleen remained a loyal, kind friend and supporter of colleagues at RTE,” he added.