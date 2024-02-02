Man dies after falling from Tate Modern gallery

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has died after falling from the Tate Modern gallery in London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Emergency services were called to the gallery, in Bankside, at about 10.45am on Friday.

The force said the man, who has yet to be identified, died at the scene.

His death is not currently being treated as suspicious.

A cordon remained in place at the scene on Friday afternoon.

The gallery, which is one of the most visited art museums in the world, told visitors on X it would remain closed for the rest of the day due to the incident.

In August 2019, a six-year-old French boy was seriously injured after being thrown from a viewing platform at the Tate Modern by teenager Jonty Bravery.

The boy, who had been on holiday with his parents at the time of the attack, survived the 100ft (30m) fall, but suffered life-changing injuries, including a bleed on the brain and broken bones.

Bravery is currently serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 15 years for attempted murder.