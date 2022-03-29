Foo Fighters cancel tour following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
The band urged fans to appreciate the music and memories and to ‘take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close’.
Foo Fighters have urged fans to pull “loved ones close” and to take time to grieve as the band cancelled the remainder of their tour following the “staggering loss” of drummer Taylor Hawkins.
The 50-year-old was playing on the South American leg of the band’s world tour when his sudden death was announced on Saturday.
“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” a statement posted on social media said.
“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned.
“Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.
“With love, Foo Fighters”
