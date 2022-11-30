Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Teachers in Scotland set for further strike action as unions reject pay offer

The Scottish Government has said no more money is available.

Craig Paton
Wednesday 30 November 2022 14:58
Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland walked out on strike last week, closing nearly every school in Scotland (PA)
Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland walked out on strike last week, closing nearly every school in Scotland (PA)
(PA Wire)

All teaching unions in Scotland have rejected the latest pay offer as strike action looks set to continue.

The Scottish Government submitted a pay offer to teachers last week which was summarily dismissed by the unions.

Under that proposal, teachers earning under £40,107 would receive an increase of £1,926 per year – 6.85% for those on the lowest salaries – while those on more would get 5%.

In a letter released on Wednesday, the teacher panel of the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) – the body that brings together staff, councils and government to negotiate pay – said the offer was “wholly unacceptable” and unions are “united in rejection”.

Des Morris, chairman of the panel, said: “In rejecting this proposal, we have highlighted the lack of improvement on the previous offer, which was itself rejected unanimously some three months ago.

Recommended

“In addition to offering no tangible improvement, this proposal is also worse for many experienced teachers in promoted posts compared to the previous offer.

“This proposal also quite absurdly, given employers’ responsibilities around fair work and SNCT conditions of service, suggests that even more demands of teachers could have been made, adding to their already intolerable workloads, had employers chosen to do so.

“Also a red line is that the proposal offers a differentiated pay increase, which is something that teaching unions made clear from the very start would never be acceptable to Scotland’s teachers.”

Scottish Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has repeatedly said there is no more cash for teachers’ pay, and any increase would have to come from elsewhere in the education budget.

But Mr Morris tasked local authority body Cosla and the Scottish Government to come back with a better offer.

“If the Scottish Government and Cosla are truly serious about reaching a pay settlement with Scotland’s teachers – and halting industrial action in our schools – then they must come back with a much more credible, fair, undifferentiated and substantially improved pay offer for all of Scotland’s teaching professionals,” he said.

“The offer that we have rejected unanimously today is neither credible nor fair, nor does it make any tangible improvement to the previously rejected offer.

“The united message from Scotland’s teaching unions and Scotland’s teachers is clear – the Scottish Government and Cosla need to stop the spin and get back to the negotiating table with a fair, credible and substantially improved, undifferentiated pay offer.”

The NASUWT union plans to strike on December 7 and 8 – along with the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association – with action short of a strike due on December 9.

Recommended

The Educational Institute of Scotland – the largest teaching union in the country – announced last week that teachers in every local authority in Scotland will walk out, two councils at a time, for 16 straight days after taking a single day of action last week.

This will follow action on January 10 for teachers in primary and special schools, as well as early years, and on January 11 for those working in secondary schools and secondary special schools.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in