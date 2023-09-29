Jump to content

Teenager charged with murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam

The youth will appear in court on Friday.

Pa Reporters
Friday 29 September 2023 07:53
Elianne Andam was stabbed to death on Wednesday morning (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

A 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam who was stabbed to death in Croydon, south London.

The Metropolitan Police said the teenager would appear in court on Friday over the death of Elianne who was was wounded in the neck on Wednesday morning.

Her family visited the scene where she died in Wellesley Road on Thursday evening as crowds gathered outside the police cordon and prayers were said.

The youth, who is also charged with possessing a knife, will appear at youth court sitting at Croydon Magistrates’ Court.

