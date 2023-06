Teenager dies after stabbing incident in central London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched a murder investigation after a boy was stabbed to death in Paddington.

The teenager, believed to be 17, was found with a stab wound in Paddington Green, central London, on Monday at around 1.41pm.

Emergency services including an air ambulance rushed to the scene but despite the efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at 2.15pm, the Metropolitan Police said.

A spokesperson said his next of kin had been informed and that no arrests had been made.

Police said a man – believed to be aged in his 20s – was stabbed in Kilburn High Road, near the junction with Palmerston Road, NW6, the same afternoon.

Police were called at around 4.20pm and London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended.

The victim has been taken to hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the Paddington stabbing is asked to tweet @MetCC or call 101 quoting CAD 4068/19JUN while information about the Kilburn stabbing can be given quoting CAD5539/19June.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.