Teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after attack at gurdwara

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an attack at a gurdwara in Kent.

A 17-year-old boy from Gravesend is in custody, having also been arrested on suspicion of a religiously aggravated public order offence, after police were called to the Siri Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in the town at 8.10pm on Thursday.

Kent Police said it was reported a male went into the Sikh place of worship and tried to assault people there while armed with a bladed weapon.

No-one was seriously injured but two women needed treatment for cuts and bruises, the force added.

A bladed weapon was recovered from the scene and no-one else is being sought by police.

Kent Police’s Detective Superintendent Ian Dyball said: “We understand the community’s concerns in relation to the events at the gurdwara, however we are treating it as an isolated incident.

“Patrols will remain in the area for reassurance and we thank the community for their ongoing support and assistance.”

Lauren Sullivan, the MP for Gravesham, said: “I am shocked and saddened by the incident at the gurdwara in Gravesend.

“My thoughts are with those hurt, their family, and their community.

“I would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response to this awful event. Full details are still emerging and there are many rumours running about so it is right that we let the emergency services deal with the situation and complete their investigation and release the information as they can.”