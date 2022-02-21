TfL funding extended until Friday as transport body seeks future
This is the latest in a series of short-term extensions as the transport body tries to secure a long-term deal.
Transport for London (TfL) has agreed with the Government to extend its existing funding package until Friday.
This is the latest in a series of short-term extensions as the transport body tries to secure a long-term deal.
TfL has repeatedly issued stark warning that it will be forced to begin “managed decline” of the capital’s public transport network unless it secures a multi-year funding deal to replace fares revenue lost during the coronavirus pandemic.
A TfL spokesman said: “We have agreed with the Government that our existing funding agreement will be extended until 25 February so that these discussions can be concluded.
“Working together, we must achieve a longer-term capital funding settlement of at least three years that ensures London’s transport network can remain reliable and efficient, can support the jobs and new homes that rely upon it and can support the economic recovery of the capital and the country as a whole.
“We hope these discussions can be concluded successfully soon.”
The Department for Transport insists it has “repeatedly shown its commitment” to supporting TfL during the pandemic by providing more than £4.5 billion in emergency funding.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.