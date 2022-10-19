Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of elderly man

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 88-year-old man died at an assisted living facility.

Thames Valley Police received a report of the pensioner’s death in School Lane in Banbury, Oxfordshire, at 7.26pm on Monday night.

The force’s Major Crime Unit then launched a murder investigation.

A 53-year-old woman, from Northamptonshire, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Alice Broad said: “We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation and our inquiries thus far indicate there is no threat to the wider community.

“There is a scene watch in place at an assisted living complex in School Lane, in order to allow us to carry out forensic examinations at the property.

“There is likely to be a police presence in the area for a number of days, so if you have any concerns or questions then please ask one of our officers or staff.

“We will continue to keep the public updated as our investigation continues.”