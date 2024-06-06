King speaks of ‘profound’ gratitude to D-Day veterans on 80th anniversary

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The King has spoken of his “profound sense of gratitude” to those who fought in the D-Day invasion, as he addressed veterans during 80th anniversary commemorations in Normandy.

Veterans could be seen wiping their eyes with tissues as Charles spoke at the national commemorative event in France on Thursday.

The King and Queen also appeared emotional during the service, and the Queen wiped her eye as the memories of one D-Day veteran were read to the crowd in Ver-sur-Mer.

During his speech, Charles told the audience: “It is with the most profound sense of gratitude that we remember them and all who served at that critical time”.

He paid tribute to the “remarkable war-time generation” as he continued: “Eighty years ago on D-Day, the 6th of June 1944, our nation and those which stood alongside it faced what my grandfather, King George VI, described as the supreme test.

“How fortunate we were, and the entire free world, that a generation of men and women in the United Kingdom and other Allied nations did not flinch when the moment came to face that test.

“On the beaches of Normandy, on the seas beyond and in the skies overhead, our armed forces carried out their duty with a humbling sense of resolve and determination, qualities so characteristic of that remarkable war-time generation.

Our ability to learn from their stories at first hand diminishes, but our obligation to remember them, what they stood for and what they achieved for us all can never diminish The King

“Very many of them never came home, they lost their lives on the D-Day landing grounds or in the many battles that followed.

“It is with the most profound sense of gratitude that we remember them and all those who served at that critical time.

“We recall the lesson that comes to us again and again across the decades – free nations must stand together to oppose tyranny.”

Charles added: “Our ability to learn from their stories at first hand diminishes, but our obligation to remember them, what they stood for and what they achieved for us all can never diminish.