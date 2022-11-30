Jump to content

Coffey ‘disappointed’ if delayed environment targets not published by Christmas

The Government came under fire for missing the deadline to publish legally binding targets on tackling air and water pollution.

Sophie Wingate
Wednesday 30 November 2022 10:48
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey (James Manning/PA)
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Therese Coffey has said she would be “very disappointed” if delayed nature and pollution targets are not published before Christmas.

The new Environment Secretary told peers on the House of Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee that “getting the environmental targets out” is one of her main priorities.

She was speaking in her first evidence session with a parliamentary select committee in her role as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

The Government came under fire in October after Ms Coffey admitted the deadline to publish the landmark legally binding targets to clean up Britain’s waters and to boost the abundance of wild species would be missed.

Ministers had set the October 31 deadline for publishing targets under the post-Brexit Environment Act.

Asked whether they will be released by the end of December, she said: “I really hope so, that’s my intention. I’ll be very disappointed if they aren’t.”

She blamed the “change of administration” for the delay.

On her priorities, she told the committee: “My main focus frankly in the next three months is getting the environmental targets out and the environmental improvement plan, as well as the preparation for the most important conference of the year which is actually the CBD (Convention on Biological Diversity) in Montreal next month.”

Ms Coffey will represent the UK at the talks, known as “Cop15” under the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, starting on December 7 in the Canadian city to halt and reverse huge losses in wildlife and habitat.

