Five aboard missing Titanic submersible have 40 hours of air left

The five people aboard a submersible that went missing during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic have approximately 40 hours of breathable air left, the US Coast Guard has said.

Captain Jamie Frederick of the US Coast Guard said there were around 40 hours of breathable air left aboard the submersible, named Titan, which lost communication with tour operators on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

Speaking at a press conference in Boston on Tuesday, Capt Frederick said: “So, first of all, it’s an estimate, right?

“We know from the data we were using, a starting point was 96 hours.

“We know at this point we’re approximately about 40/41 hours (of oxygen left).”

He added: “We know there’s about 40 hours of breathable air left, based on that initial report.”

Rescuers are in a race against time to find British billionaire Hamish Harding and four other passengers on board the 6.7 metres (22ft) long OceanGate Expeditions vessel.

They are UK-based businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, reportedly together with French submersible pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet and chief executive and founder of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush.