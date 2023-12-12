Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Three teenagers killed in collision between bus and car named

Callum Griffiths, 19, from Porth, died along with 18-year-olds Jesse Owen and Morgan Smith, both from Tonypandy.

Pol Allingham
Tuesday 12 December 2023 15:59
Police are investigating (PA)
Police are investigating (PA)
(PA Archive)

Police have named three men killed in a collision between a bus and a car in South Wales.

Callum Griffiths, 19, from Porth, died along with 18-year-olds Jesse Owen and Morgan Smith, both from Tonypandy, after a road traffic collision at around 7pm on Monday, South Wales Police said.

Two others suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident involving a bus and an Audi A1 on Ely Valley Road, Coedely.

Superintendent Esyr Jones, of South Wales Police, said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“Trained family liaison officers are supporting the families at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in