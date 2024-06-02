Tories have ‘absolutely destroyed’ UK’s relationship with EU – Scottish Lib Dems

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Tories have “absolutely destroyed” Britain’s relationship with the EU, according to the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

Party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton told BBC One Scotland’s The Sunday Show of the Lib Dems’ hopes of getting Britain “back into the heart” of Europe.

Speaking with host Martin Geissler, he said the Liberal Democrats are “proud Europeans” and that his party would attempt to rebuild the country’s relationship with the EU and encourage free movement.

We had one of the hardest possible Brexits and we're still paying the price for that in terms of the goods that we buy in our supermarkets, but also the absence of the skilled workforce that we used to enjoy Alex Cole-Hamilton

“The Conservatives have absolutely destroyed our relationship with Europe, there is no trust there right now at all.

“We had one of the hardest possible Brexits and we’re still paying the price for that in terms of the goods that we buy in our supermarkets, but also the absence of the skilled workforce that we used to enjoy.”

He added: “Lib Dems care passionately about removing the friction, rebuilding bridges, getting back into things like Interpol, moving forward to the free movement of people, reducing those pressures and the frictions that exist and getting us back into the heart of Europe – Lib Dems are passionate Europeans, always will be”.

Mr Geissler poised to the party leader that what the Lib Dems really want is to “win over” voters in pro-EU cities in the south of England, using the idea of rejoining the EU as political leverage.

Mr Cole-Hamilton refuted his claim, stating EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen shares his values.

He said he cares “passionately about getting Britain back into the heart of Europe”, stating it is necessary for Britain because “we live in a scary world”.

He added that Britain is “living in the days of a new cold war”.

He continued: “When that happens, isolationism won’t cut it. You need to build bridges with your nearest partners and Liberal Democrats, my goodness, above all parties care passionately about that and you’ll be seeing more about this from us”.