Double-decker bus crashes into building in central London

A double-decker bus has crashed into a building in central London.

The Metropolitan Police were called at 10.16am on Tuesday to reports of the incident in New Oxford Street, near Tottenham Court Road, where two people were treated by ambulance crews for injuries.

The Met said it attended following reports that a bus had collided with a pub.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was also alerted to the crash, and said the bus crashed “into the front of a mid-terraced gallery and office building”.

Firefighters evacuated around 200 people from the property, according to the fire service.

A spokesperson for pub chain All Bar One, which has a premises on New Oxford Street, said the vehicle crashed into a “neighbouring property”.

They added: “Our building has been evacuated as a precaution. We understand all buildings are being assessed for safety, but we are hopeful normal operations will be able to be resumed as soon as possible.”

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) was called at 10.10am and treated two people for injuries.

An LAS spokesperson said: “Our first paramedic arrived on scene in approximately five minutes.

“We treated two people.

“We took one patient to hospital and discharged the other at the scene.”

It is understood that no-one suffered any major injuries.

The LFB said one man “left the bus before the brigade’s arrival” and was taken to hospital by ambulance crews.

The fire service said: “Firefighters evacuated around 200 people from the property using the building’s rear entrance. Road closures remain in place and people are advised to avoid the area at this time.

“A structural engineer has declared the building safe with no further concerns.

“The brigade was called at 10.11 and the incident was over for firefighters at 13.02.”

Two fire engines and fire and rescue units from Soho, Euston and Battersea fire stations attended the scene.