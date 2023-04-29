Muslims mark Eid festival with gathering in central London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands of people gathered in Trafalgar Square on Saturday to celebrate the Muslim Festival of Eid.

Festivities got under way around noon with musicians, comedians and speakers taking to the stage erected at the foot of Nelson’s column.

The event, hosted by comedian Ali Official and model Mariah Idrissi, kicked off with a reading from the Koran from speaker Hassan Rasool.

Official, 30, said: “British Muslims often feel quite neglected from the media limelight so to have an event solely representing us right in the heart of London and Trafalgar Square means so much.”

Speaking about the timing of the event, which falls the week before the royal coronation, he said: “I think that mixed-up blend of being British and being Muslim, and not having to choose which side you’re on is really represented here today.”

This year’s festival comes in the wake of violence erupting in the Muslim country of Sudan between military and militia forces on April 15.

A jubilant atmosphere in London was touched with sadness as performers offered prayers for Sudan.

The Eid in Trafalgar Square event comes a week after the date of Eid on April 21.

Eid al-Fitr, which means the festival of sweets, marks the end of Ramadan, a month-long period of fasting and prayer for Muslims.

The day’s entertainment involved music, poetry and comedy performances as well as an eclectic variety of food vehicles serving up fragrant dishes from India, Somali, Uzbekistan and more.

This year’s theme supported Mayor Sadiq Khan’s Love For Everyone campaign, which focuses on family and bringing communities together for the celebration.