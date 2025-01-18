Protesters warned to disperse or face arrest after breaking police line on march

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have warned pro-Palestine protesters to leave Trafalgar Square or face arrest after demonstrators broke through a police line as they marched from a rally in Whitehall.

Saturday’s Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) protest was adjusted to be a static rally after police curtailed organisers’ plans for a march past the BBC and near a synagogue.

But thousands of demonstrators, including former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and the party’s former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, marched towards Trafalgar Square from Whitehall after speeches were made at the rally.

Protesters met a line of police officers and eventually broke through, with those who made it to the square later finding themselves being held in one corner.

One masked activist stood on top of a police car waving a Palestine flag.

Members of the public found themselves caught up in the demonstration. One person who asked a police officer why people could not move was told: “Because it’s an illegal march at the moment.”

The Metropolitan Police warned the group to disperse or face arrest.

“The group that forced its way through the police line is now held at the north-west corner of Trafalgar Square,” the force said in a post on X.

“Anyone in that group should now disperse and leave the area. Anyone remaining in breach of the conditions, or inciting further breaches, will be arrested.”

The warning follows the arrest of eight people at the rally earlier on Saturday.

A man was arrested on suspicion of holding a placard suggesting support for banned organisations, while four people were arrested on suspicion of public order offences and three others on suspicion of breaching conditions put in place for the protest.

One of the conditions prevents anyone involved in the protest from entering a specific area around Portland Place.

Before Saturday, the Met denied putting a “ring of steel” around Broadcasting House as the force said officers would be posted nearby after preventing plans by protesters targeting the BBC to gather in Portland Place.

The force blocked the march from gathering there due to Broadcasting House’s close proximity to a synagogue and the risk the protest could cause “serious disruption” to the Jewish holy day, as congregants attend Shabbat services.

The protest was adjusted to be a static rally in Whitehall instead.

A 61-year-old woman was arrested on Friday on suspicion of inciting others to breach Public Order Act conditions after she was allegedly heard at a rally on January 10 encouraging other protesters to do so, according to police.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said ahead of the rally that more than 1,100 officers were due to be deployed, with 200 coming from other forces.

He denied that the Met was putting a ring of steel around Broadcasting House, saying he would instead describe it as “a visible presence of officers in and around the BBC/Portland Place area and surrounding streets”.

On Thursday, senior Conservative MP Bob Blackman said those who defy police orders by deliberately gathering outside a synagogue should face the “full force of the law”.

The PSC described the Met’s conditions as “repressive” and called for the force to lift them.

In a statement, the Campaign Against Antisemitism claimed pro-Palestine marches posed a “threat” to synagogues.

A spokesperson said: “It is shameful that the Met has refused to act on that threat all this time and is mustering a show of strength only now that it appears that the war might be ending.

“The least that it can do is see this tokenistic gesture through and finally limit these marches to static protests, as we have been urging for over a year.”