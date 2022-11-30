Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mayors demand minister steps in to fix ‘mess’ blighting northern railways

Five metro mayors said talks with the Transport Secretary had been ‘positive’ but they needed more than ‘warm words’ to ease the disruption.

Amy Gibbons
Wednesday 30 November 2022 18:50
Thousands of trains have been cancelled across the north of England at short notice in recent weeks (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Thousands of trains have been cancelled across the north of England at short notice in recent weeks (Luciana Guerra/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Transport Secretary has said he is “under no illusions” about the “real problem” blighting northern England’s railways as regional leaders demanded he step in to clear up the “mess” wreaking havoc for passengers.

Five metro mayors said talks with Mark Harper on Wednesday had been “positive”, but stressed they needed more than “warm words” to fix the disruption “causing misery for millions”.

Mr Harper also described the meeting as “constructive”, but stopped short of saying he would push for a rest day working agreement to ease staffing challenges in the short term – while insisting he was not “blocking” any such arrangement.

It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the “unacceptable deterioration” in northern rail services, criticising Avanti West Coast as he faced pressure over its performance from his own benches in the Commons.

We made it clear to Mark Harper that he can and must step in and clean up this mess, which was made worse by his predecessors

Statement from five metro mayors

Recommended

Thousands of trains have been cancelled across the north of England at short notice in recent weeks, with TransPennine Express, Avanti and Northern all affected.

Mr Sunak agreed there had been an “unacceptable deterioration in the quality of Avanti’s service”.

He said: “The Transport Secretary is rightly monitoring and holding them to account.

“There is a plan to increase the number of trains, to more than 100 additional drivers, and restoring the full direct service between Manchester and London.”

He added the plan needs “trade union co-operation”.

In a joint statement following their talks with Mr Harper, the five mayors said: “The absolute bare minimum of levelling up means being able to get to work and college on time – but northerners have been robbed of this basic right because of the chaos on our railways. That must end.

“This was a positive meeting and we welcome the new Transport Secretary saying he will grip this crisis, which is causing misery for millions and damaging our regional economies.

Recommended

“But the time for warm words is over. We’ve had enough of broken promises – passengers are rightly demanding action now.

“We made it clear to Mark Harper that he can and must step in and clean up this mess, which was made worse by his predecessors.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in