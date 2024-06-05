Nine-year-old girl remains in critical condition after Hackney shooting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A nine-year-old girl remains in hospital fighting for her life a week after a shooting in Hackney, police have said.

Detectives are investigating a potential link to Turkish “organised criminal networks”.

The youngster was eating dinner at a restaurant with her family when a lone motorcyclist fired “a number of shots” towards the building on Kingsland Road, east London, at around 9.20pm last Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

It added that three men sitting outside the restaurant – aged 37, 42 and 44 – were also shot and have since been discharged from hospital.

The force has reiterated its appeal for information from Turkish and Kurdish communities.

Officers from the Met’s Turkish Police Association and specialist firearms officers have been deployed to “provide reassurance and a visible presence” in the area.

You might be a friend, partner or a family member of someone that you suspect may be involved. I urge you to search your heart to understand if your loyalty to friends or associates extends to covering up for an innocent child being shot Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, local policing lead for Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “We will always be directed by the evidence and a critical line of enquiry has been the potential link to Turkish-originating organised criminal networks.

“Sadly, a nine-year-old girl who was simply having dinner with her family is now in a hospital bed fighting for her life.

“It is therefore important we find out the details of the individual who carried out this horrific attack and those involved in the planning.

“You might be a friend, partner or a family member of someone that you suspect may be involved.

“I urge you to search your heart to understand if your loyalty to friends or associates extends to covering up for an innocent child being shot.

“It is very clear that this attack has had a devastating impact on the family.

“On their behalf we ask that their privacy is respected in such difficult circumstances.”

He said the girl remained in a critical condition and that her family was being supported by specialist liaison officers.

The motorcyclist was driving a Ducati Monster with a white body, red chassis and red wheels, the Met said.

It was stolen from a Wembley property in 2021 and had the registration plates DP21 OXY at the time of the shooting, it added.

Mr Conway said: “The incident has left the residents of Hackney, and the wider Turkish and Kurdish communities shocked and appalled.

“In addition to my direct appeal to those involved in the wider issues, I would also ask that anyone from these communities who may have information about the shooting or the events leading up to it, to please come forward and speak to police.

“We are also reissuing two images of the suspect motorbike and want to hear from anyone who might recognise it.

“We are particularly keen to hear from you if you saw this motorbike on the day of the incident.

“Or if perhaps you saw it being parked up in a driveway or any other specific locations.”