‘Huge’ gas explosion at block of flats leaves at least two injured

At least two people have been injured, one seriously, after a gas explosion caused an “inferno” at a block of flats.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service described the blaze on Redwood Grove, Bedford, as a “major incident”, while a local resident said they saw one person leap from a second-floor window to escape the burning building.

Bedfordshire Police confirmed two people have been taken to hospital, one with serious injuries, as emergency services continue to respond to the fire at the three-storey block of 20 flats, which has caused the building’s roof to collapse.

Adam Fisher, a 37-year-old sales worker whose office is nearby, said he heard a “huge explosion” before witnessing “an inferno” at the site and people screaming.

“A huge explosion heard – everyone went to our work car park to see what was happening,” he told the PA news agency.

“Our building is adjacent to the apartment complex – immediately an inferno (was) visible, huge smoke cloud billowing, people screaming and people frantically calling for emergency services.”

Mr Fisher shared footage on Twitter which shows plumes of flame erupting from the building as fire engines showered the blaze with water.

Another Bedford resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said they saw a person jumping from a second-floor window to escape the burning building.

“I heard the explosion from my house round the corner,” she told PA.

“I walked to town and saw the flames and also witnessed someone jump from the second-floor window while flames were blaring out.”

The fire service said in a statement: “Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance at a major gas explosion on Redwood Grove, Bedford.

“There are currently six appliances, two water carriers, an incident command unit at the scene.

“Please avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.”

Bedfordshire Police said police, fire and ambulance service all remained at the scene shortly after midday on Monday.

The roof of the building collapsed (Doug Peters/PA) (PA Wire)

“(The fire) has engulfed the whole building and caused a large portion of the roof to collapse,” it said in a statement.

“An emergency assistance centre has been set up by Bedford Borough Council, at the John Bunyan Centre in Bedford, for people who have been evacuated and need support.

“An adjacent block of flats has also been evacuated and we are working as quickly as we can to get people back into their homes as quickly as possible.”

Nearby Shackleton Primary School was evacuated as a result of the fire, with headteacher Andy George saying in a statement: “Following the fire in the Redwood Grove area of Bedford earlier today, pupils at Shackleton Primary have been sent home due to the school’s proximity to the incident.

“All children are safe and the school is working with the emergency services.

“The school expects to re-open tomorrow.”