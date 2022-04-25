Uber launches travel service for pets
Uber is launching a new service allowing passengers to book journeys with their pets.
The minicab app firm said the service will be available in the UK from Tuesday.
Fares for Uber Pet journeys will include a surcharge of £3.20 in London and £2 outside the capital.
Previously it was at the discretion of drivers whether they allowed passengers to travel with an animal.
Customers will now be matched with drivers who are eligible and willing to transport people with their pets.
Passengers travelling with a service animal can continue to use the regular Uber option.
Andrew Brem, general manager at Uber UK, said: “We’re really happy to be launching Uber Pet in the UK, bringing even more convenient travel options to our riders.
“With Covid-19 restrictions lifted, it’s the perfect time for new pets to get out and about again with you, no matter what your plans.”
The company will donate £1 from every Uber Pet fare to the charity All Dogs Matter.
