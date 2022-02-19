Johnson: Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean destruction of democratic state
The Prime Minister addressed world leaders at the Munich Security Conference in Berlin on Saturday.
The Prime Minister has told world leaders that an invasion of Ukraine by Russia would bring about the “destruction of a democratic state”, as he called for unity among the West in reacting to any attack.
Boris Johnson said intelligence shows a conflict between Moscow and Kyiv looks “increasingly likely”, as he vowed to block money linked to the Kremlin from being laundered through the City of London.
He told the Munich Security Conference: “If Ukraine is invaded, and if Ukraine is overwhelmed, we will witness the destruction of a democratic state – a country that has been free for a generation with a proud history of elections.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.