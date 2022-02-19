Johnson: Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean destruction of democratic state

The Prime Minister has told world leaders that an invasion of Ukraine by Russia would bring about the “destruction of a democratic state”, as he called for unity among the West in reacting to any attack.

Boris Johnson said intelligence shows a conflict between Moscow and Kyiv looks “increasingly likely”, as he vowed to block money linked to the Kremlin from being laundered through the City of London.

Boris Johnson, right, met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference in Germany (Matt Dunham/PA) (PA Wire)

He told the Munich Security Conference: “If Ukraine is invaded, and if Ukraine is overwhelmed, we will witness the destruction of a democratic state – a country that has been free for a generation with a proud history of elections.”