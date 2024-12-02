Ukraine must be in strong position for negotiations, Starmer to say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ukraine must be placed in the “strongest possible position for negotiations” to end the war with Russia, Sir Keir Starmer will signal.

The Prime Minister will insist the UK will back Ukraine “for as long as it takes” as he makes a speech at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London, but for the first time will acknowledge the conflict could move towards a negotiated end.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has in recent weeks suggested he is open to a possible ceasefire with Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Kyiv and its European allies meanwhile fear the advent of Donald Trump’s return to the White House could result in American aid being halted.

President-elect Trump has said he would prefer to move towards a peace deal, and has claimed he could end the conflict on “day one” of his time in power.

In his speech at London’s Guildhall, Sir Keir will say there is “no question it is right we support Ukraine”, as the UK’s aid to Kyiv is “deeply in our self-interest”.

Allowing Russia to win the war would mean “other autocrats would believe they can follow Putin’s example”, he will warn.

The Prime Minister will add: “So we must continue to back Ukraine and do what it takes to support their self-defence for as long as it takes.

“To put Ukraine in the strongest possible position for negotiations so they can secure a just and lasting peace on their terms that guarantees their security, independence, and right to choose their own future.”

Ukrainian leader Mr Zelensky told Sky News over the weekend he would be open to speaking with Mr Putin, but branded the Russian president a “terrorist”.

He also suggested Ukrainian territory under his control should be taken under the “Nato umbrella” to try and stop the “hot stage” of the war with Russia.

In a banquet speech focused on foreign affairs, the Prime Minister also will say “Britain is back” on the world stage, and will speak of the importance of close relations with both Europe and the United States.

He will say it is “plain wrong” to suggest the UK must choose between its allies, adding: “I reject it utterly.

“(Clement) Attlee did not choose between allies. (Winston) Churchill did not choose.

“The national interest demands that we work with both.”

Sir Keir will reveal he told Mr Trump during their meeting in New York in September that the UK “will invest more deeply than ever in this transatlantic bond with our American friends in the years to come”.

He also repeated his commitment to “rebuild our ties with Europe too”.

The Prime Minister will say he wants Britain’s role in the world to be that of “a constant and responsible actor in turbulent times”.

He will add: “To be the soundest ally and to be determined, always, in everything we do.

“Every exchange we have with other nations, every agreement we enter into to deliver for the British people and show, beyond doubt, that Britain is back.”