Cleverly pledges more ambulances for Ukraine during visit to country

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

James Cleverly has announced a package of “hands-on” support to help Ukraine through the winter while on a visit to the war-torn nation.

The Foreign Secretary was due to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit, which comes days after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak travelled to Kyiv.

Mr Cleverly announced the practical support as Ukraine’s power grid and other critical infrastructure has been pounded by Russian strikes, causing blackouts and leaving millions without heat, power or water as temperatures plummet.

I’ve seen here first hand how the UK’s efforts are helping brave citizens to resist and rebuild James Cleverly

The UK will send 35 more emergency vehicles, including 24 ambulances and six armoured vehicles, to the country.

The Foreign Secretary also announced a further £3 million for the rebuilding of local infrastructure including schools and shelters, as well as additional funding to support survivors of sexual assault.

Mr Cleverly said: “As winter sets in, Russia is continuing to try and break Ukrainian resolve through its brutal attacks on civilians, hospitals and energy infrastructure. Russia will fail.

“The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. I have today announced a package of hands-on support for our Ukrainian friends in their fight, from ambulances to crucial support for survivors of the sexual violence carried out by the Russian military.

“I’ve seen here first-hand how the UK’s efforts are helping brave citizens to resist and rebuild. Our support will continue for as long as it takes for this remarkable country to recover.”

The UK is also committing £5 million to a Ukraine-led initiative, delivered through the UN World Food Programme, to ship grain to countries most at risk of famine, including Yemen and Sudan.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said: “I am pleased the UK government can support President Zelensky’s work to help Ukraine’s grain reach some of the poorest and most vulnerable nations in the world.

“Global food security is in all our interests – and helping Ukraine’s farmers and agricultural sector to continue producing and exporting food in these most difficult of circumstances is vital for that security.”

Mr Sunak’s visit to Kyiv last Saturday was accompanied by the announcement of a £50 million package of defence aid comprising 125 anti-aircraft guns and technology to help Ukraine counter Iranian-supplied drones, including radars and anti-drone equipment.

The Prime Minister said it was “deeply humbling” to be in the Ukrainian capital and that he was “proud” of how the UK had backed the country since Moscow’s invasion began.

His vocal support for Kyiv sees him follow in the footsteps of his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.