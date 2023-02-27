King to host Ursula von der Leyen in controversial meeting after Brexit deal

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brexit and beyond email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The King will host EU chief Ursula von der Leyen at Windsor Castle despite warnings that the meeting will drag the monarchy into the political announcement on a new Brexit deal.

Charles and the European Commission president will sit down for tea late on Monday after she is expected to sign off on a Northern Ireland Protocol agreement with Rishi Sunak.

Buckingham Palace said the King was acting on “the Government’s advice” and that their discussions would feature a “range of topics”.

There were fears the King, who as head of state must remain politically neutral, might be drawn into the process of the UK and EU agreeing the new deal or be seen as tacitly endorsing it.

Conservatives were among those voicing their criticism of the meeting before it was even confirmed, following suggestions the deal would be called the “Windsor Agreement”.

Sammy Wilson, the chief whip of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which the Prime Minister wants to secure the support of, said the expected meeting risked “dragging the King into a hugely controversial political issue”.

The King is pleased to meet any world leader if they are visiting Britain and it is the Government’s advice that he should do so Buckingham Palace spokesman

Leading Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg said it would be a mistake for Ms von der Leyen to meet the King during her visit to the UK.

The former Cabinet minister told GB News: “I think the sovereign should only be involved when things have been completed and accepted.

“The King gives assent to acts of Parliament when Parliament has agreed, he doesn’t express his view on acts of Parliament when they are going through the process.

“I think the same applies – that His Majesty should not be involved until there is full support for this agreement.”

Topics up for discussion include climate change and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, though it was unknown if they will discuss Northern Ireland.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The King is pleased to meet any world leader if they are visiting Britain and it is the Government’s advice that he should do so.”

Charles and Ms von der Leyen will meet at Windsor Castle once her commitments elsewhere have been fulfilled.