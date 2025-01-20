Fatal helicopter crash investigation delayed because of pandemic, inquest told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An investigation into the helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium that killed the owner of Leicester City FC was delayed partly because of the Covid pandemic, an inquest has heard.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, referred to in court as Khun Vichai, died when his Leonardo AW169 helicopter spun out of control and burst into flames when it took off from the pitch after a match on October 27 2018.

An inquest at Leicester City Hall is also looking into the deaths of the helicopter’s pilot Eric Swaffer, his partner Izabela Lechowicz, and passengers Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare.

Philip Shepherd KC, representing the relatives of Khun Vichai, told the hearing on Monday that the family had “concerns” about the length of time taken to complete the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report, which was published nearly five years after the crash.

Mark Jarvis, a principal investigator for the AAIB, told the inquest it was the “longest” investigation he has worked on but it was completed in the “shortest possible” time.

He told the inquest the investigation was “quite significantly” delayed because of the pandemic in 2020 which restricted travel to other countries and delayed the shipment of parts.

He said: “We suffered from the effects of business lockdowns, staff were not available throughout Europe… and laboratories had closed.”

Mr Jarvis added that feedback on the report, including from the AAIB’s Italian counterparts, brought “new and significant” information which meant further investigations had to take place.

The AAIB report made eight recommendations to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency based on its findings, including that data should be shared from helicopter manufacturers to the companies that make the parts.

Mr Jarvis told the inquest during an earlier hearing that the helicopter spun out of control after a bearing in the tail rotor became “fixed”.

Matteo Ragazzi, a director of engineering for Leonardo’s helicopter division, told the inquest that information from 43 test flights had been shared with bearing manufacturer SFK.

The inquest heard that Leonardo issued 22 service bulletins to customers after the crash informing them of potential issues, and introduced a new tail rotor bearing, which was deemed a “critical component”, in 2020.