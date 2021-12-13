Johnson’s warning to Vladimir Putin over Ukraine invasion fears

The PM spoke to the Russian president to warn of ‘significant consequences’ if Moscow attacks its neighbour.

Gavin Cordon
Monday 13 December 2021 16:44
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Matt Cardy/PA)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Matt Cardy/PA)
(PA Archive)

Boris Johnson has issued a direct warning to President Vladimir Putin that there will be “significant consequences” for Russia if it invades neighbouring Ukraine

The Prime Minister spoke by telephone to Mr Putin on Monday to reassert the UK’s commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and warn that any destabilising action by Moscow would be a “strategic mistake”.

Mr Johnson’s call marks the latest intervention by Western leaders urging the Kremlin amid growing alarm at the build-up of Russian forces in the region.

A No 10 spokesman said: “He expressed the United Kingdom’s deep concern over the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine’s border, and reiterated the importance of working through diplomatic channels to de-escalate tensions and identify durable solutions.

The Prime Minister ... warned that any destabilising action would be a strategic mistake that would have significant consequences

No 10 spokesman

Recommended

“The Prime Minister emphasised the UK’s commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and warned that any destabilising action would be a strategic mistake that would have significant consequences.”

On Sunday, G7 foreign ministers meeting in Liverpool issued a statement reminding Moscow that “any use of force to change borders is strictly prohibited under international law”, pledging to inflict “severe cost” on Russia if it does mobilise against its neighbour.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in