President Zelensky thanks UK for training Ukrainian military on home soil
More than 20 soldiers arrived last week for training on 120 vehicles being supplied to Kyiv’s resistance.
Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the Prime Minister for currently training members of the Ukrainian military on UK soil.
Boris Johnson spoke to the Ukrainian president on Saturday afternoon for an update on Kyiv’s conflict with Russia, according to Downing Street.
Offering a readout of the phone call, a No 10 spokesman said: “President Zelensky thanked the Prime Minister for the training of Ukrainian military personnel currently taking place in the UK.”
It comes after Mr Johnson confirmed for the first time during his trade trip to India this week that Ukrainian forces were in the UK.
More than 20 soldiers arrived last week for training on the 120 armoured vehicles that are being supplied to the resistance against Moscow, the Government has said.
