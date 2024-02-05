Jump to content

Snow warning in place for northern England and Wales later this week

The Met Office said a whole day of snow could lead to some disruption with power cuts and travel delays possible.

Harry Stedman
Monday 05 February 2024 11:02
Whitby and other parts of northern England saw snowfall last month (Danny Lawson/PA)
A 24-hour yellow snow warning has been issued for the northern half of England and much of Wales on Thursday and Friday.

The Met Office said a whole day of snow could lead to some disruption, with power cuts and travel delays possible.

The warning runs from 3am on Thursday to 3am on Friday and stretches from Cumbria and the Scottish border down to Cambridgeshire and the Midlands in England.

All of northern and central Wales, including the isle of Anglesey, is included in the warning.

The forecaster said there was a small chance of power cuts and rural communities being cut off in the included areas.

It added that delayed or cancelled rail and air travel was also likely.

