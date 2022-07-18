Wales ‘records hottest day on record’

Wales has provisionally recorded its hottest day on record, according to the Met Office.

The temperature reached 35.3C in Gogerddan, near Aberystwyth on the coast of mid-west Wales, on Monday.

It is thought to have broken the previous record of 35.2C in Hawarden, Flintshire, on August 2 1990.

The temperature needs to be verified before the record can be confirmed.

Hawarden experienced highs of 33C over the weekend, and BBC Wales’s senior meteorologist Derek Brockway predicted the mercury there could hit 36C or 37C, possibly breaking today’s record.

The extreme heatwave affecting all parts of the UK has prompted a rare amber weather warning to be issued by the Met Office across Wales.

A red weather warning for heat was issued across parts of England.

The public have been urged not to travel unless necessary with conditions on public transport expected to be “uncomfortable”.

The speed limit on rail lines has been limited to 90mph, reduced from 125mph, meaning journeys will take longer.

People have also been warned to keep pets and livestock cool.

Farmers at the Royal Welsh Show near Builth Wells in Powys, the UK’s biggest agricultural event, are said to be taking measures to care for the around 8,000 animals attending.

Some are even smothering pigs in sun tan lotion, according to a BBC report.

Doctors have warned of a danger to life or potential serious illness from the blistering temperatures.

Recommended precautions include avoiding physical exercise, keeping to the shade and maintaining ventilation, drinking plenty of water and using in-date sun cream.

People have been warned against using rivers and lakes to cool off due to the dangers of swimming in open water.