UK braced for Storm Darragh disruption as rare red warning issued

The UK is braced for significant disruption with forecasters issuing a rare red warning for wind as Storm Darragh hits the UK.

Red is the most serious weather warning the Met Office can issue, meaning dangerous weather is expected and people are urged to take action to keep themselves and others safe.

The warning – which has led to the cancellation of events, including Christmas attractions – covers parts of Wales and the south-west of England, including Cardiff, Bristol and Devon, and is in place from 3am to 11am on Saturday.

The Met Office warns of “damaging winds”, with gusts of 90mph possible over the coasts and hills of west and south Wales.

Forecasters say the strongest winds will begin to ease from late morning.

A separate amber warning covering a larger swathe of the west coast of the UK, stretching from southern Scotland to Cornwall, and Northern Ireland is in place from 1am until 9pm.

Flying debris and falling trees could pose a risk to life, while large waves and beach material could be thrown on to coastal roads and seafronts.

There could also be damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down, as well as power cuts affecting other services such as mobile phone coverage.

Roads, bridges and railway lines may be closed, with delays and cancellations likely to bus, train and ferry services and flights.

The fourth named storm of the season is also expected to bring heavy rain over the weekend, with more than 100 flood warnings and alerts in place across the UK.

An amber warning for rain is in place in Wales from 3am to 6pm on Saturday with heavy rain likely to lead to disruption to transport and infrastructure.

A yellow warning for rain is in place for Northern Ireland and Wales, which were badly affected by flooding during Storm Bert, as well as parts of Scotland from 3pm on Friday until noon on Saturday.

Periods of heavy rain in south and mid-Wales through Saturday will likely see 20-30mm of rain fall in three to six hours, with totals of 80-90mm possible by the time rain begins to ease in the evening.

Welsh Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies has warned there may be very significant impacts from the storm and urged people to take extreme care this weekend.

Stena Line said the storm would be “impacting” some sailings over the coming days, and Bristol Airport said disruption was expected.

National Rail said the storm was likely to affect services across the whole network, advising people to check their journey in full before travelling as it may mean last services of the day are cancelled and passengers may not reach their destination.

Chiltern Railways has advised customers to only travel if absolutely necessary on Saturday with significant disruption expected across the network.

A reduced timetable will be in operation with one train per hour on all routes. Chiltern said customers with tickets on Saturday can use them on Sunday, Monday or Tuesday instead.

Up to 60mm of rain could fall in these areas, which may lead to some flooding and disruption, forecasters said.

Rhondda Cynon Taf, where between 200 and 300 properties were flooded during Storm Bert last month, is set to be hit by heavy rain once again.

Longleat Safari Park in Wiltshire said on its website that it would not open on Saturday due to the storm for safety reasons.

In London, all of the Royal Parks, as well as Brompton Cemetery and Victoria Tower Gardens will also be closed on Saturday.

A spokeswoman said the closures included Hyde Park Winter Wonderland as well as all park roads and cycleways, cafes and kiosks, Parks Sports venues, the Serpentine Lido and Boating Lake, and the Royal Parks Shop.

The Football Association of Wales issued a statement on Friday afternoon saying all football matches in the country were being postponed on Saturday, following Met Office advice.

In racing, Sandown’s Betfair Tingle Creek Chase meeting and the Boylesports Becher Chase fixture at Aintree on Saturday must pass precautionary inspections due to the threat of high winds.

Belfast City Council said on its website that the city’s Christmas market would close on Saturday due to the weather warnings, while the Enchanted Winter Garden events at Antrim Castle Gardens had been cancelled for Friday and Saturday.

The Environment Agency said that while the more severe impacts from the storm were likely to be wind-related, minor flooding was likely in parts of the North East and the West Midlands over the weekend.

Red warnings are issued “relatively infrequently”, according to the Met Office.

Since the Met Office began issuing red warnings in 2011, there have been 20, with typically one or two a year.