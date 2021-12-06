Red warning issued as Storm Barra set to batter the island with 130km winds

Winds of over 130km per hour are set to batter the island on Tuesday with a red weather warning in place as Storm Barra approaches.

Met Eireann has warned that disruption to travel and the power supply are likely, along with coastal flooding.

Cork and Kerry have been hit with a red warning, while an orange level warning is in place for much of the east and west coast.

In Northern Ireland, the Met Office has issued a status yellow warning, with the possibility of disruption to travel, power cuts and damage to buildings.

They warn of a “small chance” that injuries and danger to life could occur “from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties”.

The Irish Coast Guard has urged the public to avoid any activities that could expose them to “unnecessary danger”.

The red warning will take affect from 6am on Tuesday until 9pm that night.

Orange-level warnings will be in place from Clare, Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo, Wexford from 6am on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday.

An orange warning will also take effect in Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and east Meath from 8am until 1pm on Tuesday.

A yellow warning will be in place for the rest of the country from 2am on Tuesday until 6pm on Wednesday.

A yellow warning will also be in place across Northern Ireland from 6am on Tuesday until 9am on Wednesday.

“Southwesterly winds later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds in excess of 80 km/h with severe or damaging gusts in excess of 130km/h,” Met Eireann warned on Monday.

“Due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding is expected. Disruption to power and travel are likely.”

In Northern Ireland, the Met Office said “strong winds and heavy rain bring a risk of some travel disruption and flooding”.

They said there is a chance roads and bridges could close, buildings flooded, tiles blown from roofs and power cuts could impact mobile phone coverage.

Meanwhile, people living in coastal communities have been urged to prepare for Storm Barra’s imminent arrival, and avoid unnecessary risks.

“Walkers are advised to avoid any exposed areas, including seafront and cliff walkways, as they may be hit by sudden gusts, exposing themselves to unnecessary danger,” a statement said. “All other forms of open-water recreation should be avoided, including by experienced practitioners, as it may result in arousing public concerns and causing rescue services to be alerted.”

Coast Guard Operations Manager Micheal O’Toole appealed to the public to remain vigilant, to avoid any unnecessary travel and to monitor Met Eireann weather forecasts.

He said: “Remember Stay back, Stay high, Stay dry.

“If you see somebody in trouble on the water or on the coast dial 112 or use marine VHF channel 16, and ask for the Coast Guard.”