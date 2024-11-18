Assisted dying: Education Secretary latest Cabinet member to indicate no vote

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Education Secretary said she is trying to handle the conversation around the assisted dying vote in a “responsible way” as she indicated she will not support the latest Bill.

Bridget Phillipson said she has not changed her mind since voting against previous proposed legislation on assisted dying in 2015.

A number of Cabinet members have stated their voting intentions ahead of the November 29 debate on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, with Health Secretary Wes Streeting facing criticism for his comments.

Back in 2015 when this was last before Parliament, I voted against the measure and, in that time, I haven't changed my mind Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson

Having confirmed he will be voting no to the proposed legislation, Mr Streeting has told how he has asked his officials to carry out a cost analysis of any change and has suggested it could cost the NHS more if a new law was brought in.

Labour peer Baroness Harriet Harman said the Health Secretary had “crossed the line” in saying how he was going to vote as she believed that “breaches neutrality and sends a signal”, while Baroness Margaret Hodge urged him to “just hold fire a little bit” and described it as “a bit daft” to argue that assisted dying would cost the health service more.

Asked how she is minded to vote next week, Ms Phillipson told BBC Radio Four’s Today programme: “Back in 2015 when this was last before Parliament, I voted against the measure and, in that time, I haven’t changed my mind.”

Asked what her thinking is, she said: “Because the Government takes a neutral position, I’ve got to approach it in a responsible way.

“Primarily the views I held then are the views I hold now, which is around making sure that there are safeguards in place to stop there being any suggestion of coercion.

“Now, those setting forward the legislation would argue that the legislation delivers that, and it’s for individual members of Parliament to consider, on balance, how they arrive at these matters.

“These are difficult, you know, sensitive and emotive issues, and these are for each of us as individuals to reach a conclusion.”

Asked about Cabinet members speaking out on their views and how that can be reconciled with Government neutrality on the issue, she said: “Different members of the Cabinet, as across Government, as with back bench MPs, will have different opinions on this matter, some members of the Cabinet have set out their views in one direction, some in the other.”

She said she was answering a directly-asked question and “seeking to do so in a way that is balanced”.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has previously stated she will vote in favour of the Bill, while Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has said she will not support it.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves last week declined to give her view, saying she will be “looking at all the evidence ahead of the vote in Parliament”.