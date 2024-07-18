Keir Starmer has to regain trust of transgender community, Trans Pride boss says

Support truly

The new government must reach out to the trans community to “make us feel supported” and regain trust after a “bruising” election period, a Trans Pride boss has urged.

Ahead of Trans Pride Brighton this weekend, which is the first and largest outside America according to organisers, chief executive Sarah Savage said the trans community has “never been stronger” and “more together” as she hopes for progress for trans rights in the UK.

Last year marked the 10-year anniversary of the city’s trans event where a record number of more than 30,000 people turned out for the protest march.

On Saturday, trans youth will be at the forefront of Ms Savage’s mind as the march will also be the first under the new Labour government.

The 42-year-old trans activist said: “There’s a lot of trepidation in the community about the new government.

People taking part in a Trans Pride protest march in Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Archive )

“The election period was very bruising for us as a community. Both of the major party leaders said incredibly transphobic things, a lot of people remember that. We aren’t going to forget someone who said that we’re not allowed to pee in the right toilet.

“I think there is a lot of work to be done by those in power to reach out to the trans community and to make us feel at ease, make us feel supported and to be good allies.”

The concerns come as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said during the election campaign that trans women with gender recognition certificates should not have the right to use women’s spaces such as bathrooms and changing rooms.

Rishi Sunak also supported the move as he said the Conservatives would change the Equality Act to do so.

As a trans woman, Ms Savage said it feels like a “scary time” to be trans in the UK, adding: “These debates about our rights are taking place without even speaking to us. I feel excluded from conversations that will have a great impact on how I live my life and how safe I feel taking part in society.

“If we can’t get an equitable and respectful stake in these debates, trans people will be harmed.”

The campaigner added: “I think Keir Starmer has a lot of work to do to regain our trust and that can only be done by actions … one of the most important things that we need to do at the moment is to support trans youth, they have been under attack for years now.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has warned he is “treading cautiously” in his decision to restrict puberty blockers as he has faced criticism from his own party over the move, with Labour’s LGBT wing raising concerns about an indefinite ban.

Trans youth are loved, and they need to hear that Sarah Savage, Trans Pride Brighton chief executive

The group also called for cuts to the waiting lists for trans youth, as recommended in the Cass Review published into children’s gender services, which found it was “very distressing” that some people are sitting on a waiting list not knowing what is going to happen to them.

Over the last year in Sussex, inquests were held into the deaths of transgender young people while waiting for their first appointment with the now-closed Gender Identity Development Service (Gids) run by the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust.

Alice Litman, 20, had been waiting 1,023 days for gender-affirming care before her death which the coroner concluded contributed to a decline in her mental health, while the inquest of Jason Pulman, 15, heard he was on a 26-month wait for his first appointment and concluded he died by suicide potentially because of his mental health and gender identity issues.

Ms Savage added: “Trans youth are loved, and they need to hear that.”

The children’s author, who transitioned in 2011 documented on Channel 4 series My Transsexual Summer, said the show following trans people living their lives in a positive way was part of a wider cultural moment that year in the UK but there has been a “regression” over the last few years.

“That has had a huge effect on us as a community,” she said.

“I think for the next five or 10 years, that we have a big fight to take to the rest of the world and I think we’re in a good place to do it, though.

“The trans community has never been stronger and we’ve never been more together and we’ve never been more connected. So yeah, I’ve got good hopes for the future.”

This year’s Trans Pride event is expanding across Brighton and Hove for the first time with new additions of a dance tent and speakers’ stage for visitors who attend from across the world.

The Pride weekend also fundraises for what is believed to be the only trans community centre in the country, the Trans Pride Centre, located in Brighton.

On setting up Trans Pride Brighton as a co-founder, Ms Savage said she has found the “love of my life” having a space for trans celebration and joy.

“Before Trans Pride, I never had a purpose. Trans Pride for me has transformed how I look at my life and how I want my life to turn out,” she said.

“Seeing all of the people makes me cry every single year. Everyone from trans kids right through to pensioners, it’s just so inspiring to know that you’re not alone.

“It’s so empowering to see the full spectrum of our community right from performers to people who focus on supporting that community, to artists and engineers.

“It’s amazing to see it and it’s changed my life completely.”

The Labour Party and the Conservatives have been contacted for comment.