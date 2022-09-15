Jump to content

Queen’s funeral to be ‘fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign’

The Queen will interred alongside the Duke of Edinburgh in the George VI memorial chapel in Windsor after the state funeral and committal service.

Laura Elston
Thursday 15 September 2022 13:13
The Queen (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The Queen (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
(PA Archive)

The Queen’s state funeral will “unite people across the globe and resonate with people of all faiths” and pay a “fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign”, the man in charge of the historic occasion has said.

The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, described the task as “both humbling and daunting. An honour and a great responsibility”.

Two thousand people including world leaders and foreign royals will gather inside Westminster Abbey in London on Monday for the final farewell to the nation’s longest reigning monarch.

Members of the public file past the Queen’s coffin as it lies in state (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

Some 800 people, including members of the Queen’s Household and Windsor estate staff, will attend the committal service afterwards at 4pm in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Further details of the ceremony and the next five days were released by Buckingham Palace.

The Queen will be interred with the Duke of Edinburgh in King George VI’s Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in a private service at 7.30pm on Monday.

But the burial service conducted by the Dean of Windsor and attended by the King and royals will remain entirely private, as a “deeply personal family occasion”.

The King, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex will mount a 15-minute vigil around the Queen’s coffin as it lies in state at 7.30pm on Friday.

King Charles III will take part in a vigil on Friday (Phil Noble/PA)
(PA Wire)

After the funeral, the King and members of the royal family will walk behind the Queen’s coffin to Wellington Arch when it leaves Westminster Abbey, before it is driven to Windsor on the state hearse.

The earl said: “The events of recent days are a reminder of the strength of our Constitution, a system of government, which in so many ways is the envy of the world.

“The Queen held a unique and timeless position in all our lives. This has been felt more keenly over the past few days as the world comes to terms with her demise.

“Her Majesty’s passing has left many people across many continents with a profound sense of loss.

“The respect, admiration and affection in which the Queen was held make our task both humbling and daunting. An honour and a great responsibility.

“It is our aim and belief that the state funeral and events of the next few days will unite people across the globe and resonate with people of all faiths, whilst fulfilling Her Majesty and her family’s wishes to pay a fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign.”

