Nearly 200 key workers and volunteers invited to Queen’s funeral

Nearly 200 key workers and volunteers recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list have been invited to attend her state funeral, Downing Street said.

The group who received honours in June are to join royals, politicians and world leaders in Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday.

The everyday heroes will be part of a 2,000-strong congregation gathered at the historic church for the final farewell to the long-reigning monarch.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: “I can confirm that among the guests who have been invited to attend will be almost 200 people who were recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours this year, that was in June.

“These individuals drawn from across the UK were recognised for their extraordinary contributions in areas including the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, people who volunteered in their communities, charity workers and those who work in healthcare, education and the wider public sector.”

Buckingham Palace has not released a full guest list but several hundred dignitaries from around the world will travel to London to pay their last respects to the Queen in what is set to be one of the biggest logistical and diplomatic events in the UK in decades.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

NHS staff will be among those proceeding with the Queen’s coffin as it begins its journey to Windsor after her funeral.

Some 800 people, including members of the Queen’s Household and Windsor estate staff, will attend the committal service afterwards at 4pm in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The Queen’s Birthday Honours in June acknowledged 1,134 people in the UK who made outstanding contributions to their community and the country.

The list, which coincided with Platinum Jubilee celebrations, included authors, athletes, politicians, actors and medics who came to prominence during the coronavirus pandemic.

One recipient was Alex Griffiths, 22, from Dudley in the West Midlands, an NHS carer who was recognised for helping Covid patients.

Community nurse Wendy Kimberley, 54, from Norwich, was recognised for her charitable services to the NHS through the Portraits for Heroes Initiative during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Dance teacher Angela Redgrave, 104, the oldest recipient on the list, and twins Elena and Ruben Evans-Guillen – the youngest at 11 years old – received the British Empire Medal, the twins after raising £50,000 for the NHS over the past three years.