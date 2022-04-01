First fines arrive for Whitehall party lockdown offences
£50 fixed penalty notices have reportedly begun arriving in the email inboxes of junior civil servants.
The first fines issued by police investigating parties Whitehall held during lockdown have reportedly started arriving.
The fixed penalty notices are thought to relate to one of the earliest events under investigation – a leaving do held in the Cabinet Office on June 18 2020 to mark the departure of a private secretary.
The £50 fines are said to have been delivered by email and issued to junior civil servants.
The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday that investigators were referring 20 notices to the ACRO Criminal Records Office, which is responsible for issuing the penalties.
They made it clear that more fines may be issued as inquiries continue.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.