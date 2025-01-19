Ten people charged with public order offences after London pro-Palestine protest
Thousands of demonstrators marched from a static rally in Whitehall to Trafalgar Square.
Ten people have been charged with public order offences after pro-Palestinian protesters allegedly breached protest conditions as they marched from a rally in Whitehall to Trafalgar Square, breaking through a police line in the process.
Saturday’s Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) protest was adjusted to be a static rally after police curtailed organisers’ plans for a march past the BBC and near a synagogue, and conditions were put in place that prevented people involved from entering specific areas.
Thousands of demonstrators marched towards Trafalgar Square from Whitehall after speeches were made at the rally.
The Metropolitan Police announced on Saturday that 77 people had been arrested – the highest number across more than 20 national PSC protests since October 2023.
The force said on Sunday that 24 people have been bailed and 48 remain in custody.