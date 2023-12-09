Storm Elin to bring gale force winds to Ireland as weather warnings issued

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Storm Elin will bring gale force winds to parts of Ireland as Met Eireann issued a range of weather warnings.

Counties Dublin, Wicklow and Donegal have been served orange warnings for wind.

It is predicted that Storm Elin will generate gale force west to north-west winds and severe gusts, causing disruption and travelling difficulties on Saturday.

Yellow wind warnings have also been issued for Clare, Tipperary, Cavan, and Monaghan.

In Northern Ireland, the UK Met Office released a yellow warning for rain for Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Londonderry.

Yellow warnings for rain indicate heavy rain will give a risk of localised flooding and some travel disruption on Saturday.

The Met Office also warns that strong winds may lead to some transport disruption as spray and flooding on roads may make journey times longer in affected areas.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is also possible, along with some interruption to power supplies and other services.