Three arrested after two protests at Wimbledon on third day of tournament

Three Just Stop Oil (JSO) supporters have been arrested after two protests disrupted matches at Wimbledon on the third day of the tennis tournament.

Two men and a woman were held on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage after orange confetti and jigsaw puzzle pieces were thrown on to Court 18.

Souvenir jigsaws are now unavailable to buy at the Wimbledon shop after the two incidents which occurred about two hours apart on Wednesday.

The protesters were named by JSO as Deborah Wilde, Simon Milner-Edwards and William John Ward.

Wilde, 68, a retired teacher from London, and Milner-Edwards, 66, a retired musician from Manchester, were arrested during the first protest just after 2pm during a match between Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro.

Ward, 66, a retired civil engineer from Epsom, was escorted from the court after a match between Briton Katie Boulter and Daria Saville was disrupted later in the after.

The two players helped clear the grass of the orange confetti and the scattered jigsaw pieces before play resumed.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted after the second protest: “We are aware of an incident on Court 18 whereby one male has unlawfully entered the field of play and discharged items onto the playing surface.

“He was immediately removed from the grounds and arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage.”

First aiders attended to the man before he was escorted from court.

Wimbledon said on Twitter after the first stoppage: “Following an incident on Court 18, two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage and these individuals have now been removed from the Grounds.”

Spectators Kay, 63, and Cerys Galvin, 30, from Buckinghamshire called the first protest on Court 18 “horrible”.

The 63-year-old said: “I believe in trying to do stuff for climate change but not that sort of protest.

“Both players have been so disrupted because of the weather and then having that as well, it’s just horrible.”

The first protest happened as Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer held talks with police and sports chiefs on how to prevent Just Stop Oil activists targeting flagship events.

Ms Braverman said after the meeting: “The protesters at Wimbledon were determined to ruin the day’s play for spectators and sports fans across the world.

“This is unacceptable. We will be uncompromisingly tough on the selfish protesters intent on spoiling our world-class sporting occasions this summer.

“The discussions I chaired at Downing Street were very productive. Sports, police and Government are united against preventing further disruption of this kind.”

The second Ashes Test at Lord’s, the Gallagher Premiership rugby final at Twickenham and the World Snooker Championship have also been affected in recent months.

In a statement, Just Stop Oil said “we can’t leave it to the next generation to pick up the pieces”.

Wilde said: “I’m just an ordinary grandmother in resistance to this Government’s policy of serving us new oil and gas licences. In normal circumstances this sort of disruption would be entirely unacceptable, but these aren’t normal circumstances.

“We’ve just had the hottest June on record, breaking the previous record by nearly a whole degree! We don’t need Hawk-eye to see that our Government issuing over 100 new fossil fuel licences is a very bad line-call.

“Forget strawberries and cream, scientists are warning of impending food shortages, mass displacement and war.

The last thing I want to do is spoil people’s enjoyment of Wimbledon, but right now, on Centre Court, it’s humanity versus oil and gas – and the umpire is getting every call wrong Simon Milner-Edwards

“This is a crisis and it needs a crisis response. I want a safe future, not just for my grandchildren but for all children around the world and the generations to come.”

Milner-Edwards said: “I’m here for my grandchildren and everybody else’s. I’m not prepared to let our politicians wreck everything and leave the next generation to pick up the pieces.

“The last thing I want to do is spoil people’s enjoyment of Wimbledon, but right now, on Centre Court, it’s humanity versus oil and gas – and the umpire is getting every call wrong.”

Ward said: “I don’t like making a racket, but I don’t want my grandchildren, nieces and nephews to suffer. Right now, millions of people are being forced outside of the conditions necessary to support human life.”

“I can’t let this happen. Our Government is courting disaster.

“I’ve had five meetings with my MP, Chris Grayling, and he simply doesn’t get it. He doesn’t seem to understand the warnings from the United Nations, from the International Energy Agency and from the governments’ own climate change committee.

“I have no choice but to get the message out in whatever way I can. I’m retired and want to enjoy my retirement, but I feel I have no choice but to take action. I’ve tried everything else.”

More than 10,000 fans joined the Wimbledon queue on Wednesday and organisers had warned of long waits.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said more people queued on Wednesday than Tuesday, with stewards in Wimbledon Park suggesting the longer lines were down to an improved weather forecast.

Organisers warned on Twitter that new joiners would probably have to wait “several hours” for entry with the grounds set to be at capacity.

There were 38,441 in attendance for Tuesday’s rain-affected matches, compared with 42,815 on day one of the championships.

This was down 3% from the 39,450 spectators on day two last year, and the lowest figure for the second day of Wimbledon since 2016.

The tournament is playing catch-up after 69 matches were cancelled over the course of Tuesday afternoon due to the weather.