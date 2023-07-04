Princess of Wales arrives at Wimbledon for second day of tournament
Kate smiled and greeted two young children before heading to Court 18 to watch Briton Katie Boulter.
Ellie Ng
Tuesday 04 July 2023 11:58
The Princess of Wales has arrived at Wimbledon for the second day of the tournament.
She walked down the steps of the Media Centre wearing a green blazer.
Kate smiled and greeted two young children.
She made her way to Wimbledon’s Court 18 to watch Briton Katie Boulter play Australian Daria Saville.
Kate is the patron of the Lawn Tennis Association and regularly attends Wimbledon.