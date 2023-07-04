Princess of Wales arrives at Wimbledon for second day of tournament

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales has arrived at Wimbledon for the second day of the tournament.

She walked down the steps of the Media Centre wearing a green blazer.

Kate smiled and greeted two young children.

She made her way to Wimbledon’s Court 18 to watch Briton Katie Boulter play Australian Daria Saville.

Kate is the patron of the Lawn Tennis Association and regularly attends Wimbledon.