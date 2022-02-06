Murderer arrested after going missing from prison
Christopher Mortimer is serving a life sentence for murder.
A murderer has been arrested after going missing from a prison in Suffolk.
Police said Christopher Mortimer was discovered to have been missing from Hollesley Bay prison at around 8am on Saturday.
Suffolk Police said Mortimer was arrested in the Woodbridge area on Saturday evening and returned to the prison system.
The 37-year-old is serving a life sentence for murder.
Police also offered their thanks to the public for their assistance in helping the force track him down.
