Storm Otto brings travel disruption and leaves thousands of homes without power

Storm Otto has brought travel disruption and left thousands of homes without power as it makes its way across northern England and Scotland.

The storm caused trains and flights to be cancelled on Friday morning, with three overturned lorries blocking traffic on the A1(M).

A Met Office weather warning for high winds is in place until 2pm for Yorkshire and north-east England, and 3pm for Scotland, with the forecaster warning of power cuts, damage to buildings and potential injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

The Met Office said gusts of 75-80mph had been recorded across parts of northern Scotland.

About 1,300 homes in Ripon and 1,330 homes near Chester-le-Street, County Durham, were left without power.

Northern Powergrid also reported outages in Northumberland, Darlington and Leeds, with power for most not expected to be restored until 7pm on Friday.

North Yorkshire Police said they had received “numerous calls” involving high-sided vehicles being blown over on the A1(M) and other routes, and urged motorists to “slow down”.

Leeds Bradford Airport remained open but a spokesperson said the weather had caused disruption to flight schedules.

“We currently remain open but are experiencing some delays and disruptions to flights. We’d recommend passengers check with their airlines and on our website for live updates,” the spokesperson said.

Two lorries were reported to have blown over on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire, causing traffic problems, while the road was closed between junctions 60 and 59 in County Durham after two vehicles overturned, National Highways said.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) said a number of services had been cancelled, and train firm Northern said a tree was blocking the line between Harrogate and Knaresborough, affecting a range of services.

The company also said: “Due to an object being caught on the overhead electric wires at Wakefield Westgate, all lines are blocked. Train services running through this station will be cancelled, delayed by up to 25 minutes or diverted.”

There were also reports of trees blocking some roads in Harrogate and LeedsA tree toppled onto a Porsche on Granby Road in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, causing anxiety for drivers in the area.

Charlie Lowe, a 29-year-old cake business owner from Harrogate, North Yorkshire, photographed the crushed Porsche on her way to work, telling the PA news agency: “I felt shocked and I think it’s nerve-wracking.

“I felt a bit nervous driving around Harrogate as a result.”

The storm, the first to be named this winter, has been labelled Otto by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

It is the first named storm to directly impact the UK this storm-naming season, which began in September.

The first storm named by the Met Office, or the Irish and Dutch weather services, this season will still be Storm Antoni, in accordance with the 2022/23 storm name list.