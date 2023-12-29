Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Three men killed in 4×4 ‘swept away’ by river in Yorkshire named by police

The men were found dead inside their vehicle after it became submerged in the River Esk near Glaisdale.

Joseph Draper
Friday 29 December 2023 20:21
The 4×4 being removed from the River Esk near Glaisdale, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
The 4×4 being removed from the River Esk near Glaisdale, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Three men who died after a 4×4 vehicle was “swept away” as it attempted to cross a river in Yorkshire have been named by police.

Scott Thomas Daddy, 28, from Hull, Leslie Forbes, 70, from the East Yorkshire area, and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins, 59, known as Patrick, from York, were found dead inside the vehicle after it became submerged in the River Esk near Glaisdale shortly before midday on Thursday.

Police were at the scene on Friday where the 4×4 was removed by four other vehicles – including two tractors – using tethers.

Chris Ford, who lives nearby, told the PA news agency the men were part of an off-roading group when they crossed a ford on Rake Lane.

The river, swollen by heavy rain, swept them away and carried them around 400 yards downstream, he said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in