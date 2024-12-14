One person fatally shot at US Army base in Georgia in 'isolated' incident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A U.S. Army installation in Georgia was locked down Saturday after a person was shot and killed in what base authorities described as an isolated incident.

The shooter was apprehended and taken into custody, and an “all clear” was given about two hours after Fort Eisenhower went into lockdown, the installation's operations center said on social media.

The shooting took place at housing located on the base, which is located outside Augusta, Georgia, authorities said.

Information about the victim will not be released until their family has been notified, according to the base. The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division was leading the investigation.

“Fort Eisenhower is actively supporting the victim’s family and assistance will be available to anyone impacted by this tragedy,” the installation said in a statement.

Fort Eisenhower issued the alert on social media Saturday morning with a “LOCK DOWN! LOCK DOWN!” message. “Execute lock down procedures on the installation immediately! If you are in danger take appropriate action,” the message said.

A short time later, the operations center said the threat had passed and that normal operations could resume. However, the base canceled activities related to the afternoon's Army-Navy football game, which was being played outside Washington.

The base's public affairs officer, a spokesperson for the base's medical center and a spokesperson for the nearby Richmond County Sheriff's Office didn't immediately return phone calls.

Formerly named Fort Gordon, the installation is home to the United States Army Cyber Command.