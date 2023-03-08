Watch live as US defence secretary Lloyd Austin arrives in Egypt during Middle East tour
Watch live as the US defence secretary arrives in Cairo as part of his tour of the Middle East.
Lloyd Austin first arrived in Jordan on Sunday, 5 March, before now arriving in Egypt and then continuing on to Israel.
The trip to the region is said to be a show of support for America’s allies amid the growing threat posed by Iran.
Before his departure, Austin tweeted that he will “reaffirm the US commitment to regional stability and advancing the shared interests of our allies and partners” during his trip.
It is expected that Austin will meet with military leaders upon his arrival in Egypt.
Once in Israel, it is expected the defence secretary will address concerns regarding a surge in violence in the West Bank, according to US officials.
He will be aiming to ease doubts among allies that the Biden administration is committed to the region’s security needs.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies