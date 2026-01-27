Utah mom who believed in 'end of times' is arrested over taking kids to Croatia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Utah woman who said the end times were near and who is accused of taking her four young children overseas in violation of a custody order has been arrested in Croatia, authorities said Tuesday.

Elleshia Seymour, 35, was charged in December in Salt Lake County with four counts of custodial interference by removing the kids from the state despite not being entitled to custody. Croatia’s foreign ministry confirmed via email Tuesday that she was arrested earlier this month and was being held on suspicion of violating children’s rights.

The kids are being held in foster custody in Croatia while her ex-husband, Kendall Seymour, works to bring them home. He told The Associated Press he's currently in the Southern European country and has been visiting the children while completing paperwork. He is the father of the three oldest children, and said he has power of attorney for the child who is not his.

The Salt Lake County district attorney, Sam Gill, said his office is exploring options with federal partners to extradite Elleshia Seymour. She was unavailable for comment while in Croatian custody, and Utah court records did not list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Elleshia Seymour posted videos of herself on TikTok last year describing apocalyptic dreams and urging people to prepare, according to her ex-husband, who identified her in videos viewed by the AP.

The end times is a Christian view with various interpretations of apocalyptic biblical passages, but many believe it involves a series of cataclysmic events before Jesus returns to Earth.

In one video, she said she dreamed about an electromagnetic pulse attack that caused aircraft to crash, computers to stop working and people to lose access to food, water and heating. “The Lord is trying to tell people that it's going to be a cold winter."

Elleshia Seymour and her children were last seen in the U.S. in late November. They were staying with an American family in Croatia who apparently didn't know at first that she and her children were being sought, according to her ex-husband.

One of the children tipped off a son of the hosting family, leading to her arrest Jan. 16, Kendall Seymour said by phone from Croatia. “One of my kids told him, ‘Hey, search my name, Google my name, you’ll find it.’”

The host family either turned her in or convinced her to do so, he said.

The FBI had been getting tips that Elleshia Seymour and the children — ages 11, 8, 7 and 3 — were in Croatia after allegedly leaving their home in a Salt Lake City suburb in late November, said Kendall Seymour.

A former boyfriend told police Elleshia Seymour had “recently discussed obtaining passports and leaving the country, expressing concerns about biblical events and the ‘end of times,’” according to Utah court documents.

Court documents said police went to Seymour’s home in West Jordan on Dec. 2 after friends and co-workers reported being unable to reach her. Officers found the apartment unlocked with nobody home, along with a notebook listing plans to shred documents, discard phones and take passports.

Police later found her car parked at Salt Lake City International Airport and reviewed video showing the family entering the airport Nov. 29 and boarding a one-way flight to Europe, according to court documents.

Elleshia Seymour divorced the father of her youngest child in 2024 and Kendall Seymour in 2021, according to court documents.

____

Associated Press writer Jovana Gec in Belgrade, Serbia, contributed to this report.